Free concert to be held Saturday

The “Music on Main” summer concert series, featuring Tuff Dumplin, will be held on Saturday, June 15, at Printers Park on Main Street at the Tompkinsville News/Monroe County Press building.

In case of rain, the concerts will be held at the Farmers Market behind Walmart.

The concerts are free and open to the public (bring a lawn chair) and will feature a free drawing each Saturday.

The concerts are sponsored by the Heart of Tompkinsville Foundation and Monroe County Press and supported financially by Tri-County Electric, Monroe County Tourism, County Judge-executive Mitchell Page, Southern Ivy Interiors, Kaley Jo’s Salon, Swirlies, Dr. Timothy Hume and Dr. Cynthia Burroughs.