DYSLEXIA SIMULATION TO BE PRESENTED AT LIBRARY

The International Dyslexia Association will present a free simulation on Saturday, June 15, at 1:30 p.m., at the William B. Harlan Memorial Library.

Experience firsthand, through tasks involving reading, writing, spelling, listening and processing, the struggles and feelings associated with having a learning difference.

This event is open to teachers, parents and grandparents, siblings, counselors, administrators and friends of those affected by dyslexia.

No small children.