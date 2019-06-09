Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of June 2 to June 8 is

*************************************************************************************

Drum roll

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

 

 
 
 Dutch Graves who had a birthday on June 2. It was posted by Jamie Sierra Parsons
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
Posted in Uncategorized

Leave a Comment