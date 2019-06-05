Terry’s List for the weekend of June 8, 9 and 10

A Celebration of Quilts will be held at the Courthouse in Tompkinsville, beginning on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and continuing throughout the weekend. See the front page of the Tompkinsville News at www.Tompkinsvillenews.com for more information.

A free concert will be held in Tompkinsville on Saturday at 7 p.m.

River race to be held Saturday in Gamaliel.

Dance to be held Saturday in Mt. Hermon, at 7 p.m.

The Monroe County History Museum is open on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Highway 68, 400 mile yard sale is ongoing through the weekend.

A pull will be held in Scottsville on Friday, at 7 p.m.

The play “Faith Country” will be performed in Edmonton at the Barn Lot Theatre on dates this week and next. Click the link for more information. https://www.facebook.com/events/641076516336874/?event_time_id=641076529670206

Ghost Hunt Weekend to be held at the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., this weekend.

Edmonton will have their Relay For Life event on Friday at 7 p.m.

Free movie at Chaney’s Dairy Barn in Bowling Green on Friday at 5 p.m., and also on Saturday.

A Cruise-in will be held on the Glasgow Square on Saturday at 8 a.m.

A BBQ and auction will be held at the Summer Shade Fire Department on Saturday at 4 p.m.

A Bullwhip Rodeo will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Free concert on the Square in Celina, Tenn., to be held on Friday at 6 p.m.

An Auto Jam (car, truck, bike show) will beheld in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 8 a.m.

