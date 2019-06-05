Scenes from the Gamaliel Elementary School field trip to Limited Edition Dairy

Gamaliel Elementary S.T.A.R.S. (the after school and summer program)visited the Limited Edition Dairy on Wednesday, June 5. The event was hosted by owner and operators of the Dairy, Evans Wright, his daughter Aubrey, and her husband Nathan York and granddaughter, Remi. Below are scenes from the event. Watch the coming weeks editions of the Tompkinsville News for the story and more like it in our special edition on Dairy Month.