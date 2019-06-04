MONROE COUNTY HISTORY MUSEUM HOURS ANNOUNCED
The Monroe County History Museum will be open on Sundays in June from 2 to 4 p.m., with the exception of June 16, which is Father’s Day.
The museum is free of charge.
All residents and visitors to the area are encouraged to visit the museum.
