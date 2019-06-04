MCHS hallways to “sport” a new look

Monroe County High School is looking a bit different these days with the plain gray walls being transformed into bright Falcon blues — along with bright yellows, reds and a few other colors thrown in to make the walls pop.

A huge “MC” lines one wall while a cub, a tiger and a cardinal (all three mascots of the elementary schools from which most Monroe County High School students began their educational careers as students), are surrounded by a bird of prey on another.

In the midst of it all stands Lori James of Smiths Grove.

James has been commissioned to paint the mural on the school walls as she has for many other area schools in Kentucky and has been working in Monroe County schools for the past several years.

Since she began these type projects, she has completed murals at over 105 schools and noted, “I like to create these murals to encourage kids in their academics and extracurricular activities.”

Students passing the mural while dismissing from classes before the end of school recently, stopped to admire the artwork, which seemed to put them in good spirits. Several even pointed out their favorite activities included in the artwork.

The objective of the mural was to bring a little cheer to the halls while promoting extracurricular activities offered at the school, James said.

From football to fishing and band to drama, with brightly colored motifs seeming to shout out “Look what we can do,” — many students felt represented by her work.

The mural is progressing quickly and should be finished by the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year for students to enjoy the final product.

Assistant Principal and Lady Falcon Head Basketball Coach Clifton Hamilton also expressed pride in the mural, “It is a new and exciting visual representation of the amazing opportunities offered at Monroe County High School.

“It shows the diversity of the student learners and rich traditions we have. Lori does a great job.”

With the three elementary schools and the middle school having had their own brightly colored hallways (also designed and painted by James) for several years — now, the incoming freshmen should feel right at home walking into the high school on their first day.