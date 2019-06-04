Celebration of Quilts kicks off Thursday

The Old Mulkey Meetinghouse will be full of color next weekend, as the annual Celebrations of Quilts and Quilting will be held at that time.

Sheila Rush, manager of the state historic site, notes she looks forward to the event each year because she loves seeing the park exploding with those colors.

“This year that color will come from a collection of quilts from Monroe County’s own Craig sisters — also known as Laverne Pinckley, Mae Van Petett, Virginia Craig, Willadean Carter and Glenda Gregory.

“The Craig sisters were so much a part of the Monroe County educational system, I guess I never allowed myself to think they had hobbies,” she added.

“I was so excited when they agreed to be our featured 2019 exhibit!”

The exhibit will feature some 70 quilts made and/or collected by the Craig sisters over the years. Visitors of the Park during this sixth annual event will also be able to view this year’s challenge entries, and participate in a variety of quilting related demonstrations and activities.

Cost of entry and an armband is $5 per person, which will include a map to other quilt-related activities throughout the local area.

Rush added that the annual Celebration has more businesses than ever before displaying quilts and offering discounts to armband purchasers.

“Some businesses are offering discounts, some are offering door prizes and others are offering both! A person can easily recoup their whole $5 back and enjoy a whole lot of quilts,” Rush added. One business is even offering 25% off any item purchased that day — but you must purchase an armband to find all the secret locations.

The Celebration will begin on Thursday night, June 6, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Meetinghouse. While Thursday night’s activities are free, armbands for the whole weekend may be purchased at that time to enable those to get an early start on Friday, June 7.

The change to a Thursday through Saturday activity met with approval from local businesses as Deb Robertson (owner of Robertson’s Decorating and More) noted that their business had more visitors during the 2018 event than any other single day of the whole year.

Robertson, along with the Chamber of Commerce, Arts Council and Tourism Commission, join the family of the late Lucille Page, to sponsor the annual event in Page’s memory.

A detailed schedule of this year’s activities will be included in next week’s paper. Vendors are welcome to attend the event, but must contact Rush at 270-487-8481 to reserve a space.