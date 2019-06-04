Cruise-in to be held
The Monroe County Historical and Genealogical Society will hold a Cruise-In every fourth Friday, beginning in June, at different locations in Tompkinsville.
See the Monroe County Historical Society Facebook page, located at https://www.facebook.com/MonroeHistoryMuseum/, for more information as it is listed.
Posted in Area News, Local News
Related Posts
Celebration of Quilts kicks off Thursday
ANNUAL RIVER RACE SET FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 8
MONROE COUNTY HISTORY MUSEUM HOURS ANNOUNCED
SUMMER ACTIVITIES OUTLINED
June 2, 2019 | No Comments »
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL TO BE HELD AT TES
June 2, 2019 | No Comments »