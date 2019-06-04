ANNUAL RIVER RACE SET FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 8

The seventh annual Gamaliel Lions Club River Race will be held Saturday, June 8, near Gamaliel.

The annual event features different categories for those ‘racing’ down the East Fork Creek and into the Barren River, with prizes and fun planned throughout the day at the finish line.

Registration will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. “Racers” will put in their watercraft on the East Fork Creek off Hwy. 87 (Bugtussle Road). Takeout will be at Holcomb’s Bottom on Barren River at 1967 John Strode Road.

Categories available for participants are: canoes, women’s kayak and men’s kayak. For safety reasons, inner tubes will only be allowed at the finish line area for fun and game relays for children.

Entry fee is $25 per vessel for the first three categories, with a guaranteed $1,500 in prize money for these categories, allocated according to the number of entries in each class.

Everyone will be required to wear a life jacket throughout the race and must bring their own equipment, for which they will be responsible.

A kayak will be given away, with tickets available for purchase from any Gamaliel Lions Club member, at Gamaliel Shooting Supply or at the finish line the day of the race. Concessions and t-shirts also will be for sale at the finish line.

For more information, call Donnie Peden at 270-427-7429 or Billy Carder at 270-457-3722.

The following Saturday will be the weather reschedule date, should that be necessary, Peden noted.