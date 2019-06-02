SUMMER ACTIVITIES OUTLINED

Library Camp

The Summer Reading program at the Library kicks off Monday, June 3 with ages 7-12 meeting from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, and children under seven meeting from 2 to 3 p.m.

Drama Camp

The annual Monroe Youth Theatre (MYT) Summer Camp, featuring crafts, the basics of drama, storytelling and a theatrical production for parents, will be held in June at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary.

The camp is led by trained youth volunteers from the MYT.

Grades 6-12 will attend from Monday, June 3, to Wednesday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for monologue workshops (must have completed sixth grade to attend); ages 4,5 and 6 will attend from Monday, June 10, to Friday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with breakfast and lunch, served free to students; and ages 7 to 11 will attend Monday, June 10, to Friday, June 14, from 12 noon to 4 p.m., with lunch served free and bus transportation provided for those attending the Summer Reading Program at the library.

The camp is free, but participants must register by June 5, by contacting Drama Camp Director Kathy Grace at 270-427-0868 or kathy.grace@monroe.kyschools.us or Drama Camp Instructor Allison Pickerell at 270-427-8429 or allison.pickerell@gmail.com.

Football Camp

The annual Falcon Youth Football Camp, for students going into grades K-8, will be held Monday and Tuesday, June 3 and 4 at Darrell Carter Stadium, from 8 to 11:30 a.m., with registration at 7:30 a.m., on Monday.

The cost is $30 and includes four meals and a t-shirt.

Vacation Bible School

Vacation Bible School, hosted by Monroe County Churches of Christ, will be held from Sunday, June 2, to Wednesday, June 5, at Tompkinsville Elementary School, at 6:30 p.m.

Monroe County Museum

The Monroe County History Museum is free, air conditioned and interesting for your kids. Take them out on Sunday afternoons!

Schedule for June for the Monroe County History Museum.

Sunday June 2nd from 2 pm till 4 pm. Sunday June 9th from 2 pm till 4 pm. (closed Father’s Day June 16th) Sunday June 23 rd from 2 pm till 4 pm. Sunday June 30th from 2 pm till 4 pm.