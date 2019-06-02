Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of May 26 to June 1 is

James and Nyoka Hestand, who celebrated their 57th anniversary on May 26. It was posted by Kim Shaw. 

Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
