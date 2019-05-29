Terry’s List for the weekend of May 31, June 1 and June 2

A dance will be held on Saturday at the Mt. Hermon Community Center at 7 p.m.

A free concert will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m., at Printers Park in Tompkinsville.

Little League soccer games begin Saturday in Tompkinsville at the field between the high school and middle school.

This weekend is free fishing weekend in Kentucky.

The Farmers Market’s in Celina, Tenn., Scottsville and Glasgow are open.

A barn sale will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m.

Ghost Hunter’s Birthday Bash to be held at the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., all weekend. Only a few tickets are available.

The Highland Games are ongoing through the weekend in Glasgow.

Beech Bend is now open.

Free concert to be held in Celina, Tenn., on Friday at 7 p.m.

A glow run will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Folk Medicine Festival will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday.

Saturday is National Trails Day and Dale Hollow invites you to celebrate at 9:30 a.m.

A free movie, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" will be shown at Chaney's Dairy Barn in Bowling Green, featuring Harry Potter themed activities including wand making, sorting hat, a costume contest, a silent auction, and new activities like spell casting, on Saturday at 4 p.m.

An event for you and your dog will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Temple Hill will hold a Mega Pull on Saturday at 7 p.m.

