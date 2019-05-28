Just out ridin’ around

Residents of Signature HealthCARE of Monroe County were recently treated to wagon ride around the Tompkinsville courthouse square as a part of National Nursing Home Week celebrations.

During the week-long event, the staff of Signature held a different themed day with activities on each with Thursday, May 16 designated as “western day,” leading to the buggy ride.

Larry Pitcock, of Pitcock Cumberland River Farms, brought his team of horses and a wagon to the nursing home and picked up residents and their caregivers.

From there, the buggy and passengers traveled downtown and around the square while many local merchants stepped outside their offices to wave and cheer the group along.

Admissions Director Ashley Hume noted her appreciation to Pitcock, as well as everyone who came out to watch the activity.

Of course, there was a small “hitch” in the outing as one of the wheels came off the wagon on the way back to the facility. Things were quickly fixed and Pitcock promised to come back soon to take residents riding again,