It’s a Pink Out

Pink — and lots of it. That is what the normally navy-blue clad Lady Falcons sported at their home softball game against the Metcalfe County Hornets on Tuesday, May 14.

From their socks to the bows in their hair, with pink streaks adorning their cheeks, the girls were set to win their 20th game.

Why the pink? Well it certainly wasn’t to be pretty in pink, as these girls’ parents will tell you — they are fierce and do not need to feel like princesses.

The game was actually held to raise funds for Relay for Life — “A Pink Out”.

The colorfully-themed ballgame was organized by softball mom and Monroe County Medical Center Hospital Relay for Life team member Stacy Gee.

She handed out t-shirts wrapped and tied in pink ribbons to the girls to throw to their fans, “Relay has always been dear to my heart. People don’t realize how many programs it helps or how many people. I’ve been a part of Relay as long as I can remember. Treg is really passionate about cancer awareness and I thought this would be a great fundraiser for the girls.”

The Lady Falcons threw the t-shirts to fans and passed around purple buckets to collect more money for the fundraiser as Coach Treg Turner and his assistants Stephanie Tudor and Joey Emmert, each decked out in their own pink attire, watched.

Turner smiled, proud of his girls, “We’re just trying to honor those fighting this terrible disease. I know firsthand what it is like. We appreciate the Monroe County Medical Center team for their hard work in collaborating on this.”

As the “pretty in pink” players prepared for their game, 15-year cancer survivor Millie Page, stepped onto the field to share her story. She told of the many ways Relay for Life helps those fighting cancer and noted her appreciation to the team for their fundraising efforts.

Pitcher Brylee “B” Pickerell was first up to bat and hit the ball right over the fence, just like she has in several other games throughout the season. The girls ran out to congratulate her as she stepped onto home plate, cheering and laughing.

Gameplay continued back and forth with the score staying tied throughout the game. Unfortunately, the girls came up short with a 9 to 7 loss.

Regardless of the score, the ladies raised money for a great cause while doing what they love most. Their efforts will stretch out into their community, win or lose, they all went home winners that night.