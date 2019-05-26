Birthday/anniversary winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of May 19 to 25 is
*************************************************************************************
Drum roll
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of May 12 to 18 is
*************************************************************************************