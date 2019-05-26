Birthday/anniversary winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of May 19 to 25 is

*************************************************************************************

Drum roll

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

 

 
 

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of May 12  to 18 is

*************************************************************************************

 

Renea Hunter who posted her anniversary. She and her husband, Jeff celebrated 28 years on May 25.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment