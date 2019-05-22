SUMMER DRAMA CAMP TO BE HELD

The annual Monroe Youth Theatre (MYT) Summer Camp, featuring crafts, the basics of drama, storytelling and a theatrical production for parents, will be held in June at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary.

The camp is led by trained youth volunteers from the MYT.

Grades 6-12 will attend from Monday, June 3, to Wednesday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for monologue workshops (must have completed sixth grade to attend); ages 4,5 and 6 will attend from Monday, June 10, to Friday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with breakfast and lunch, served free to students; and ages 7 to 11 will attend Monday, June 10, to Friday, June 14, from 12 noon to 4 p.m., with lunch served free and bus transportation provided for those attending the Summer Reading Program at the library.

The camp is free, but participants must register by June 5, by contacting Drama Camp Director Kathy Grace at 270-427-0868 or kathy.grace@monroe.kyschools.us or Drama Camp Instructor Allison Pickerell at 270-427-8429 or allison.pickerell@gmail.com.