JR GUARD TO HOLD CARWASH

The Monroe County Jr. Guard will hold a fundraiser car- wash on Tuesday, May 21, at the Sun and Shine car wash, from 2 to 5:30 p.m., to raise money to buy American Flags for the schools and earbuds for the Reading Plus Program.

Car washes are $8 per car.

