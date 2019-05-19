JR GUARD TO HOLD CARWASH
The Monroe County Jr. Guard will hold a fundraiser car- wash on Tuesday, May 21, at the Sun and Shine car wash, from 2 to 5:30 p.m., to raise money to buy American Flags for the schools and earbuds for the Reading Plus Program.
Car washes are $8 per car.
Posted in Local News
