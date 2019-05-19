Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of May 12  to 18 is

Ryder Polston who had his first birthday on May 18. It was posted by Samantha Polston. 
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
