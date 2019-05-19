9th annual Community Education Art Show held

The 9th annual Community Education Art Show was held on Sunday, May 19, at the Monroe County Wellness Center. Below is the acrylic painting art work featured. The class is instructed by Margie Bartley. Members of the day and night classes are Carol Bowman, Kendall Brown, Dianne Comer, Karen Copas, Carolyn Cornwell, Tara Emmert, Miranda Henery, Merlean Holland, Peggy Lentz, Rebekah McPherson, Kaelin McPherson, Pam Miller, Joy Myatt, Penny Pickerell, Omigene Russell, Janie Teeters and Theresa Deckard.