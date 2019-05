The Friends of Old Mulkey will host a tie-dye workshop as part of the Flint and Stones event on Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m., at the park shelter.

Bring an item to dye, everything else will be furnished.

The cost is $3 per item for average size items. Price negotiable on larger items. Limit of two items per person.

Contact Sheila at Sheila.rush@ky.gov or 270-487-8481 for additional information.