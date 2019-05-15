Terry’s List for the weekend of May 17, 18 and 19

The Fountain Run BBQ Festival is Friday and Saturday

A dance will be held in Mt. Hermon on Friday at 7 p.m.

Flint and Stones will be held on Saturday at Old Mulkey from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tie-Dye in the park will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Old Muley.

A spring art show will be held on Sunday at the Wellness Center, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Family Game Night will be held on Friday at 7 p.m., at The Step Back in Time Shop, located in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

A kids arts and crafts workshop will be held at The Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

An equine field day will be held in Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Shakespeare in the Park will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.

The Red Pump Café will be presented in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Play Day for your dog to be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., in Crossville, Tenn.

A princess photo shoot will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., at R and R photography

A Riders Rally will be held in Burkesville from Friday to Sunday

