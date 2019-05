A spring art show, presented by Margie Bartley’s Monroe County Community Education acrylic painting class and sponsored by Monroe County Community Education, will be held on Sunday, May 19, at the Monroe County Family Wellness Center, from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Kathy Grace at 270-487-5621, ext. 2226 or by email at Kathy.grace@monroe.kyschools.us.