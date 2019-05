Old Mulkey Meetinghouse will host Flint and Stones on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the park shelter.

Prizes will be awarded at noon for the most unique rock and best rock/arrowhead/other natural item collections. Marble making demonstrations will be held.

Flintknappers are needed.

Vendors are welcome but must fit the theme of the event.

Contact Sheila at Sheila.rush@ky.gov or 270-487-8481, for additional information or to reserve vendor space.