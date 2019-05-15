Church, Memorial Day and cemetery events

WILSON-BASIL CEMETERY

Memorial Day will be observed at the Wilson-Basil cemetery on Sunday, May 26. A committee was recently appointed and will be at the cemetery to collect donations which are needed for upkeep.

Committee members are Steve Wilson, Jerry Tooley, Larry Wilson and Shirley Moody.

For more information, call 270-487-5174.

OLD MT. HERMAN CEMETERY

The Old Mt. Herman Cemetery will observe Decoration Day on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26.

The committee will be present to receive donations for the upkeep of the cemetery.

Donations can be sent to Charles E. Graves, 1831 Lyons Chapel Rd., Tompkinsville, Ky., 42167.

Checks should be made payable to Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.

BETHLEHEM CEMETERY

The Bethlehem Cemetery will hold Decoration Day from Friday, May 24, through Sunday, May 26.

Committee members will be available to accept donations for the upkeep of the cemetery.

Donations made payable to the cemetery may be mailed to Sandy Strode, 579 North Mudlick Rd., Tompkinsville, Ky. 42167.

Committee members are Eddie Headrick, Tim Turner, Donald Staples and Burl Hunt.

CENTER POINT CEMETERY

Memorial Day will be observed at the Center Point Cemetery from Saturday, May 25, to Monday, May 27.

Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery may be mailed to John Osgatharp, 107 W. Hollywood, Tompkinsville, Ky., 42167, or deposited at Edmonton State Bank, in Tompkinsville.

TURNER CEMETERY

Memorial services will be observed at Turner Cemetery on Sunday, May 26.

Donations are needed and may be given to Thom Kendall, 174 N. Tom Ford Rd.; Ulysses “Chip” Isenberg, 608 Lake St., or Gary Emberton, 1260 Old Glasgow Rd., all of Tompkinsville.

BROWN CEMETERY

Donations for upkeep are needed for the Brown Cemetery and are appreciated. Those may be mailed to Nelda Walden, 2578 Old Glasgow Rd., Tompkinsville, Ky.; South Central Bank, c/o Brown Cemetery, P.O. Box 307, Tompkinsville, Ky., 42167 or made in person at South Central Bank.

POPLAR LOG BAPTIST CHURCH

Bro. Jim Finley will preach at Poplar Log Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, May 19, at 7 p.m. Bro. Eddie Wilson is the pastor.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH

Revival services will begin at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, located in Barren County, on Sunday, May 19, at 7 p.m.

Bro. Chuck Doolin is the pastor and Bro. Kevin Anderson will be the helper.

EBENEZER CEMETERY

Memorial services will be observed at Ebenezer Cemetery on Sunday, May 26. Donations may be given to any committee member or mailed to Gary Emberton, 1260 Old Glasgow Rd., Tompkinsville, Ky., 42167.

Other committee members are David Cropper, Greg Cropper, Harold Reagan and Libby A. Harper.

FREEDOM #2 BAPTIST

CHURCH AND CEMETERY

Decoration Day will be held at Freedom #2 Missionary Baptist Church, located on Celina Rd., on Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m., with dinner on the grounds to follow and an afternoon singing by the Smith family to be held. Bro. Terry Ford will be the speaker. Everyone is invited to attend.

POPLAR LOG-BOWMAN CEMETERY

Memorial Day will be observed at the Poplar Log-Bowman Cemetery on Sunday, May 26.

Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery may be given to Mark Butler or Jackie Proffitt or may be mailed to Mark Butler, 75 Old Glasgow Rd., Tompkinsville, Ky., 42167.

The trustees ask that ground flowers be removed by July 1.

BETHLEHEM METHODIST CHURCH

Memorial services will be held at Bethlehem Methodist Church on Friday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, with a singing by the “Long Creek Bluegrass Gospel Quartet,” and a pot luck lunch to follow. Bro. Paul Mills is the pastor.

Everyone is invited to attend.

ISENBERG CEMETERY

Memorial Day will be observed at the Isenberg Cemetery on Sunday, May 26, with a potluck meal at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish.

Cemetery committee members will be at the cemetery on Friday, May 24, Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, to accept donations.

Donations made payable to Isenberg Cemetery may be mailed to Dwanna Turner, 110 S. Magnolia St., Tompkinsville, Ky., 42167.

MAPLE GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH

Revival services will begin at Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located on Hwy 100, near Fountain Run on Sunday, May 19, at 7 p.m.

Bro. Shannon Arnett is the pastor and Bro. Travis Vaughn is the helper.

Everyone is invited to attend.

SADLER’S CHAPEL METHODIST CHURCH

Memorial Day services will be held at Sadler’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 19, with Sunday school at 10 a.m., and worship at 11 a.m. A potluck will follow with decoration of the cemetery. Bring a covered dish to share.

Everyone is invited to attend.

BEAUTIFUL HOME BAPTIST CHURCH

Decoration Day services will be held at Beautiful Home Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m., with dinner on the grounds to follow.

Elder Donald Taylor, church pastor, will preach.