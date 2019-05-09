Terry’s List for the weekend of May 11, 12 and 13

Relay for Life will be held at the Farmers Market on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A Mother Son Dance will be held at TES on Saturday at 6 p.m.

A dance will be held in Mt. Hermon on Saturday at 7 p.m.

A car show will beheld in Flippin on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

A free BBQ appreciation Day, Knife Swap, bouncies and more for customers of Mark’s Knife Show will be held on Saturday at 11 in Tompkinsville. https://www.facebook.com/events/2352560421626957/

A bake sale to benefit JHC BETA will be held at Walmart at Saturday at 8 a.m.

A free musical will be held in Edmonton on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., at the high School.

Annual Show at the Ag Center to be held in Burkesville on Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m.

The Hippi Tippi Barn Sale will be held in Burkesville on Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m.

A class to make Mother’s Day gifts will be held on Friday at 6:30 p.m., at The Step Back in Time Shop in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

Trivia night will be held in Burkesville at Cumberland High School on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

A Strawberry Festival will be held in Portland, Tenn., on Saturday at 7 a.m.

A walk to raise funds for the summer program that feeds children in Barren County will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

The Celina Farmers Market will be open all weekend in Celina, Tenn.

The Bounty of the Barrens Market will be open all weekend in Glasgow.

Founders Day will be held in Summer Shade on Saturday at 10 a.m.

A Mother’s Day 5k will be held in Glasgow on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.