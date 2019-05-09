MOTHER SON DANCE TO BE HELD

A Mother Son Dance , open to any preK to 5th grade boys and their mothers, will be held on Saturday, May 11, at Tompkinsville Elementary School (enter through front door), from 6 to 8 p.m.

A DJ will be on site, light refreshments will be served and a photo booth will be set up. A Mother’s Day basket will be given away, with each mom entered into the drawing upon arriving.

