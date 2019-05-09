FREE PLAY/MUSICAL TO BE HELD IN EDMONTON

The 21st Century Programs at Metcalfe County Schools will present two plays in May.

“The Addams Family, ” featuring the familiar creepy and kooky family as they adapt to change, will be presented from Thursday, May 9 to Saturday, May 11, at the Metacafe County High School at 7 p.m,. each night and “The Big Bad Musical,” in which the audience must decide the outcome of the biggest trial ever in the fairy-tale world — against the notorious Big Bad Wolf, will be presented at the Metcalfe County Middle School on Monday and Tuesday, May 13 and 14 at 6 p.m each night.

All performances are free to the public.