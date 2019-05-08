FLIPPIN CAR SHOW TO BE HELD

The second annual “Where in the World is the Flippin Car Show” will be held on Saturday, May 11, at the Flippin Fire Department, located at 546 Flippin-Lamb Rd., with registration from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and trophies to be given out at 2 p.m.

The entry fee is $15.

