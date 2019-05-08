BAKE SALE TO BE HELD
The parents of Joe Harrison Carter Elementary Junior Beta Club students will host a bake sale at Walmart on Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to sell out, with all proceeds going toward the upcoming trip to compete in the National Beta Convention in Oklahoma City.
