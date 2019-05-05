Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of April 28 to May 4

*************************************************************************************

Drum roll

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

 

 
 
 John and Leah Whitehead who celebrated their wedding anniversary on May 1.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment