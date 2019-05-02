Interviews and appointment of MCHS principal underway

The Monroe County School District Site Based Council, a group of parents and teachers nominated and elected by the school community, is currently meeting (Thursday, May 2) to interview applicants and appoint a new principal of Monroe County High School for the 2019-2020 school year, after the upcoming retirement of Max Petett.

Members, clockwise from left, are Amy Thompson, Superintendent; Paige Crowe, teacher; Natalie Copass, teacher; Kevin Deckard, parent; Lesley Harris, parent and Hillary Lee, teacher.

Applicants are Melissa Emberton, Billy Joe Murphy, Clifton Hamilton and Jason Grissom.

Billy Joe Murphy withdrew from the counsel to apply for the position.

We will update with the newly appointed principal as soon as we receive the information.



