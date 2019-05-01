Terry’s List for the weekend of May 3, 4 and 5

My top picks, I would head to the library here and get a comic book and then go to the one in Edmonton for the “book tasting,” for kids. For date night I would go to the musical in Cookeville. For the guys, the catfish tournament.



The library in Tompkinsville will be giving out free comic books to kids on Saturday.

A dance will be held at the Mt. Hermon Community Center on Saturday at 7 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/05/01/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-community-center-12/

The Homemaker Derby Breakfast will be held Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=265591&action=edit

A Flower Shop Grand Opening and yard sale will be held on Friday and Saturday in Bugtussle.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/04/24/grand-opening-to-be-held/

A Spring Beauty Pageant will be held at the Mt. Hermon Community Center on Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/04/24/beauty-pageant-to-be-held/

A musical is being performed all weekend in Cookeville, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/364703254126156/

A catfish tournament and fish fry will be held on Friday and Saturday in Celina, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/323338511655898/

A 5K run will be held in Livingston, Tenn., at 8 a.m., on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/370127593786096/

A Summer Market will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/427673081110346/?event_time_id=427673104443677

The Celina Flower and Garden Club will offer cookie decorating and free hands-on activities for children ages 2-8 at the Farmer’s Market on Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/288128928733429/

The Celina, Tenn., Farmer’s Market opens Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/408546303292527/?event_time_id=408546313292526

A fundraising yard sale will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 8 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/555561264850286/

A “Book Tasting,” featuring free books and snacks, will be held at the library in Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1084992638370706/

Beech Bend will hold opening day on Saturday.

A mommy and me tea will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 12 noon. https://www.facebook.com/events/396534397865218/

A free taco bar and special offers will be at Harley Davidson in Bowling Green on Saturday at 12 noon.

https://www.facebook.com/events/643463979433322/

A Kentucky Derby party will be held in Burkesville on Saturday at 12 noon. https://www.facebook.com/events/826552261038322/

An outdoor adventure for dogs will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday at 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/623782798047901/

An expectant parent fair will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m., in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/267034147380347/