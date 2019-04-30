GAMALIEL AUTUMNFEST PLANNED

Plans for the Gamaliel Autumn Festival are now underway, with organizers meeting recently to discuss the event to be held in the fall.

“This year promises to be bigger and better with more vendors, entertainment and even a greased pig contest sponsored by Jaydee’s BBQ, with John Harlin donating the pig,” organizer Nelson Goad said.

He continued, “Everything is still up in the air, but we are working toward a schedule of events.”

Goad reported to other committee members present at the meeting that he had received a verbal commitment from the Auntie Ann’s and Shogun Food Trucks, and that the Festival committee would receive a portion of those sales.

William B. Harlan Memorial Librarian Monica Edwards was also present at the meeting and discussed bringing the Bookmobile to the event, as well as donating a book basket to the auction, and possibly having a face painter or a clown at the festival.

Goad also noted that there was a possibility of The Kentucky Headhunters coming to Gamaliel for a concert during the festival.

“In an effort to make this year’s festival bigger than the 2018 festival, we have been looking for sponsors in order to raise the funds required to include entertainment at this year’s festival. Our goal is to have several free concerts with the night’s main event featuring The Kentucky Headhunters,” Goad added.

No admission will be charged; however, the volunteer firefighters will be taking donations during the concert with the proceeds going toward all the fire departments in Monroe County.

A detailed list of sponsorships to make it possible for The Kentucky Headhunters to appear include:

— $100: two tickets to a meet and greet with the Kentucky Headhunters;

— $250: six tickets to a meet and greet with the Kentucky Headhunters or four reserved seats at the concert;

— $500: four tickets to a meet and greet with the Kentucky Headhunters, a booth at the Autumn Festival and reserved seating for four people at the concert;

— $1,000: ten tickets to a meet and greet with the Kentucky Headhunters, a booth at the Autumn Festival, reserved seating for ten people at the concert and advertising in ads and banners at the concert;

— $2,500: 20 tickets to a meet and greet with the Kentucky Headhunters, a booth at the Autumn Festival, reserved seating for 20 people at the concert and advertising in ads and banners at the concert and recognition on stage before the concert; and

— $5000: 30 tickets to a meet and greet with the Kentucky Headhunters, a booth at the Autumn Festival, reserved seating for 30 people up front at the concert and advertising in ads, a banner on stage and recognition on stage.

The Committee asks that anyone interested in a sponsorship needs more information or wants to volunteer for the committee, to email gamalielautumnfest@gmail.org or visit their Facebook page.