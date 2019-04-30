Annual Fountain Run BBQ Festival set for May 17-18

The Fountain Run BBQ Festival plans are moving right along with the annual Festival set for May 17-18.

Friday night’s events begin at 5 p.m., with “Part Time” performing until 7 p.m., at which time a cake walk will be held until 7:30 p.m., when the band starts back up, finishing out the night at 9 p.m.

Saturday morning starts out with an all you can eat pancake breakfast at 6 a.m., at the firehouse, for a cost of $5 a person, with kids under six eating free.

A 5K run will begin at 8 a.m.

Arts and crafts booths will be set up beginning at 6 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

The Rolling Rods Classic Car Show with antique tractor and motorcycles will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m.

All parade entries need to be lined up at Apace no later than 9:30 a.m.

Immediately following the parade, a Kids Fun Run will be held for ages 2 to 12.

At 12 noon, the Hornet’s Nest Pickers will perform, followed by the Freedom Hill Church Youth Group at 2:30 p.m.

Art Show registration will begin at 4 p.m. with the BBQ sauces contest and raffle giveaways to be done at 5 pm.

The Broken Road Band will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., when the festival ends.

Carnival rides, concessions, children’s activities and of course, BBQ will be available throughout the day.