Birthday/anniversary winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of April 21 to 27 is

*************************************************************************************

Drum roll

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

 

 
 

 

Ava and Harper Dickson who turned four on April 22. It was posted by Kelli Dickson.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment