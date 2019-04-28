Birthday/anniversary winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of April 21 to 27 is
Ava and Harper Dickson who turned four on April 22. It was posted by Kelli Dickson.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.