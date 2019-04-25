Terry’s List for the weekend of April 26, 27 and 28

My top picks are the Grand Old Opry portrayal, the Dogapalooza and the The Mt. Hermon Dance will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Flippin Fish Fry will be held on Saturday, at 4 p.m.

The 2019 Jacksonian Days Spring Fling Demolition Derbies will be held on Saturday, at 6 p.m., at the Allen County Fairgrounds in Scottsville.

A spring garden expo, featuring vendors and garden related demonstrations, will be held on Sunday, at the Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site at 2 p.m., in the park shelter, with a plant and seed swap to follow at 3 p.m.

A painting class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday at 6 p.m.

A portrayal of the Grand Ole Opry will be held at the Allen County High School on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

A fundraiser for the Barren County Flames Special Olympics team, featuring a fun walk, vendors, a balloon launch and more, will be held in Glasgow on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

A Dogapalooza, featuring pet-related vendors, an off-leash play area, a pets and kids’ dog show, and more, will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, at 1 p.m.

An egg hunt, postponed from last weekend, will be held at Glasgow Parks and Recreation on Saturday, at 1 p.m.

A magic show will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 3 p.m., at North Jackson Elementary School.

A book sale is ongoing at the library in Glasgow.

A murder mystery will be held at the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Dino-night, featuring an animatronic dinosaur, will be held at the Bowling Green Hot Rods game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

