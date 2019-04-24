PRIMARY ELECTION CALENDAR OF EVENTS ANNOUNCED

Requests for absentee ballots may be made now by calling the Monroe County Clerk’s office at 270-487-5480 or 487-8821 by those eligible to receive a paper ballot by mail.

May 1-training for election officers will be held in the courtroom of the Monroe County Courthouse at 5 p.m.

May 7-The absentee machine will open in the clerk’s office for those voters who will not be in the county on Election Day and who are eligible to vote on the absentee machine.

May 7-Applications for paper absentee ballots must be back in the clerk’s office by 4 p.m., fourteen days prior to the election.

May 21-Primary election day. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 6 p.m.