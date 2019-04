Merry Hearts Flowers and Gifts located the home of Jerry and Patty Yokley, 340 Crabtree Rd., in Bugtussle, will hold a grand opening on Friday, May 3, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Merry Hearts Flowers and Gifts features handmade items such as baskets, aprons, wood signs, soaps, quilts, floral designs and memorial saddles.

Everyone is invited to attend.