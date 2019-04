The Gamaliel Volunteer Fire Department is now collecting 2019 yearly dues. The cost is $30 per address.

If dues are not paid at the time the department is needed to respond, the resident will be charged a minimum of $500.

Mail dues, postmarked no later than May 31, to Kerry or Lori Brown, P.O. Box 127, Gamaliel, Ky., 42140.

Payment may also be dropped off at the Fire Hall drop box.

For questions, call 270-427-6422.