BEAUTY PAGEANT TO BE HELD
A Spring Beauty Pageant will be held at the Mt. Hermon Community Center on Saturday, May 4, with boys’ and girls’ categories.
Registration starts at 9 a.m., with the pageant starting at 10 a.m.
For more information, call 270-427-8400 or check out the Mt. Hermon Community Center Facebook page.
Posted in Area News, Local News
Related Posts
Terry’s List for the weekend of April 26, 27 and 28
April 25, 2019 | No Comments »
GRAND OPENING TO BE HELD
April 24, 2019 | No Comments »
Fountain Run egg hunt held
April 21, 2019 | No Comments »
Terry’s List for the weekend of April 19, 20 and 21
April 17, 2019 | No Comments »
SPRING FLING DEMOLITION DERBIES TO BE HELD
April 17, 2019 | No Comments »