BEAUTY PAGEANT TO BE HELD

A Spring Beauty Pageant will be held at the Mt. Hermon Community Center on Saturday, May 4, with boys’ and girls’ categories.

Registration starts at 9 a.m., with the pageant starting at 10 a.m.

For more information, call 270-427-8400 or check out the Mt. Hermon Community Center Facebook page.

