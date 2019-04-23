Relay fundraiser held

By: Terry Simpson

Relay: It’s a family thing!

At least, that is how you feel when attending local events that benefit the charity Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society.

Step into one of these events, and you will feel as if you are at a family reunion.

Looking around you will notice many familiar smiling faces from the matriarch of the Smith Family, Vickie, reaching down the generations to the youngest supporter Rhett. Rhett is the one-year-old son of her son, Tyler and his wife, the former Kelli Long.

It is a real family affair when the Smiths work on the Relay fundraisers.

Vickie’s husband, Timmy, and their children and their spouses, her grandchildren, her sister, nieces and great-nieces, as well as several other friends and family members, were all busy at the most recent event.

The event was a concert featuring the No Deposit Band, as well as several other local talent, held at the Armory on Saturday, April 13.

Hosted by the Monroe County Medical Center (MCMC) team, the concert also included a silent auction and a cake walk held by the Survivor Caregiver team.

Several of those team members, including Linda Jones, Brenda Turner, Brenda Walden and Susan Clarkson, not only partnered with the MCMC team for this event but have several times in the past at different fundraisers.

These two teams, among others who hold fundraisers throughout the year, work hard every day — not just raising money but awareness.

Several team members have not only been fighting for a cure for many years but have dealt directly with this disease and want “to change the world one birthday at a time.”

Relay For Life is known for their fundraising efforts for the American Cancer Society. ACS has a goal of “saving lives and creating more birthdays.”

This event, one of the last to be held before the final Relay For Life event to be held on Saturday, May 11, is held annually and is growing each year.

This year’s lineup for entertainment expanded with Vickie noting her appreciation to No Deposit’s Jackie Hagan.

“The lineup he had was phenomenal and the entertainers were all awesome. I appreciate everyone who came out, donated or worked so hard to make our biggest fundraiser a success,” Smith said.

The lineup included The Blue Diamond Band, Bella Sills, The Beasleys, Mark Wheat and Gary Pennington (along with several of his students including Maddie Ford and Luke Watson.)

Hagan noted, “This event was about our love for our fellow man in the hope that it will cure this horrible thing called cancer and love was certainly on display Saturday night.”

“We are very proud to have been a small part of the great team effort of all that these teams have accomplished. They are a very special group of wonderful human beings who really care and want to change the world.”

The MCMC and Survivor Caregiver teams will hold one more fundraiser before the Relay finale. The group will hold a bake sale today in the hospital conference room on Thursday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Any donations are appreciated and may be dropped off at MCMC this morning.

If you would like to be a part of Relay For Life, you can speak to a team member at the bake sale or come out to the main event on Saturday, May 11, at the Farmers Market, (located behind Walmart).

More details of that event will be published in the coming weeks’ issues of the Tompkinsville News.