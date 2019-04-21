Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced

The winner of our Facebook Birthday/Anniversary contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of April 14 to 20 is

Jerry and Sherry Lane, who celebrated their 40th anniversary on april14. It was posted by their daughter Stacy Gee.

 Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
