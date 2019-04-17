Terry’s List for the weekend of April 19, 20 and 21

A bake sale will be held on Saturday at 8 a.m., in front of Price Less.

The Easter Bunny will be at Walmart in Tompkinsville Saturday, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

A dance will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m., at the Mt. Hermon Community Center.

A community egg hunt will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m., at the Tompkinsville First Baptist Church.

The Gamaliel community egg hunt will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m., at the Gamaliel Baptist Church.

The Fountain Run community egg hunt will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m., at the park.

A fish fry will be held at the Fountain Run Fire Department on Saturday at 4 p.m.

An egg hunt will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Sunday, at 1:30 p.m., at the fairgrounds.

A barn sale will be held on Friday and Saturday in Edmonton at Barn Node, with free admission. Easter activities will be held on Saturday at 4 p.m.

An egg hunt sponsored by the Life Church in Celina, Tenn., will be held on Friday at 5 p.m., at Donaldson Park.

An Easter block party, featuring inflatables, egg hunts, games and food, will be held at the Glasgow Baptist Church on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

A Saddle Club show will be held on Friday at 7 p.m., in Livingston, Tenn.

A family game night, featuring board games-bring your own or use theirs- and snacks, will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday at 7 p.m.

“Breakfast with the Bunny” will be held at the Island View Restaurant located in the Mary Ray Oaken Lodge, at Dale Hollow, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., with an egg hunt beginning at 10:30 a.m.

An egg hunt will be held at Dugas Park in Scottsville, on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Eggapalooza, featuring inflatables, magic shows, games and more, will be held at the Scottsville Baptist Church on Saturday at 10 a.m.

An Easter party and egg hunt will be held at the Glasgow Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday at 10 a.m.

An egg hunt will be held at Barren River State Park on Saturday at 10 a.m.

A fishing tournament will be held at Green Valley Paylake on Saturday at 12 noon.

An Easter egg hunt will be held at Beaver Trail in Glasgow on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Hidden Hollow Park in Cookeville, Tenn., will have egg hunts, featuring Food Vendors, funnel cakes, lemonade, ice cream.8 flavors of fudge, rock candy, salt water taffy,Easter Bunny, crafts, pony rides, duck races and more, on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., with the park opening at 11 a.m.

Legopalooza will be held at the A-Frame in Bowling Green on Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m.

A meteor shower viewing and campfire, featuring s’mores and hot dogs, will be held on Saturday, from 9 p.m. to 12 midnight, at Cummins Falls in Cookeville, Tenn.

An egg hunt, featuring free mini golf, will be held at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Easter Bunny is at Greenwood Mall. Click the link for times.

Bring your kids to the Library in Glasgow on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,and make an Easter craft.

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.