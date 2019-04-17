SPRING GARDEN EXPO TO BE HELD

A spring garden expo, featuring vendors, garden related demonstrations by park staff and local Master Gardeners, Gene and Sharon Goode, will be held at the Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site on Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m., in the park shelter, with a plant and seed swap to follow at 3 p.m.

Garden enthusiasts are encouraged to bring seeds, cuttings, plants, bulbs, garden magazines or anything garden related to share/swap with other gardeners.

Vendors must register with the park prior to the event.

To register or for more information, contact Sheila at Sheila.rush@kky.gov or 270-487-8481.