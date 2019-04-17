SPRING FLING DEMOLITION DERBIES TO BE HELD

The Allen County Jaycees will be sponsoring the 2019 Jacksonian Days Spring Fling Demolition Derbies on Saturday, April 27, at 6 p.m., at the Allen County Fairgrounds in Scottsville.

Over $4500 in prize money will be awarded with categories of big cars, small cars, lawnmowers and power wheels.

Gate admission is $10.

All proceeds go towards the Allen County Jaycees many projects and programs, Bazzel Middle School Cheerleader Boosters and Allen County-Scottsville High School “Up All Night.”

For more information, call 270-606-1123 or 270-237- 1881.