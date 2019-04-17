FARMERS’ MARKET TO HOLD ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

An organizational meeting, for anyone interested in selling produce at the Farmers’ Market this year, will be held on Monday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m., at the Extension office.

Vendors will discuss days and hours of operation, special events and ideas for drawing in more customers. Training and paperwork will be provided for accepting the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program and the Women Infants and Children program vouchers. If you already have these stamps, bring them to the meeting. Renewal forms will be available. The forms must be turned in by May 1 to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

For more information, call 270-487-5504.