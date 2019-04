The Far-Off Broadway Players will hold auditions on April 29 and 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the Casablanca Room of the historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow, for the musical “How I Became A Pirate.”

Auditions are open to men and women of all ethnicities ages 17 and above.

For more information, contact Artistic Director Paul Glodfelter, by emailing him at pglodfelter@gmail.com.