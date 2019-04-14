Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of April 7 to 13 is
Jake Brandon, who had his 21st birthday on April 13. It was posted by Jennifer Kay.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.