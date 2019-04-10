Terry’s List for the weekend of April 12, 13 and 14

A lot of local events this weekend. Try to check those out. My top picks are the library egg hunt, the concert for Relay at the Armory, the dog bone hunt in Glasgow and the after dark egg hunt in Edmonton.

The Monroe County Medical Center Relay for Life team will have a concert, featuring “No Deposit Band,” with a cakewalk and silent auction on Saturday, at the National Guard Armory.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/04/03/concert-and-cakewalk-to-be-held-to-benefit-relay-for-life/

The annual library egg hunt will be held at the Dogwood Shelter at City Park on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be there.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/04/10/library-to-hold-egg-hunt/

The Easter Bunny will be at Walmart in Tompkinsville the next two Saturdays, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

A dance will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m., in Mt. Hermon.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/04/10/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-2/

The Easter Bunny is at Greenwood Mall. Click the link for times. https://www.facebook.com/events/573848706448296/

Jurasic Quest, a realistic dinosaur adventure, will be held in Louisville this weekend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/821116571585910/

An after dark egg hunt will be held in Edmonton on Friday. Click the link for full details and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2296801413938356/

A 5k run will be held at Chaney’s Dairy Barn in Bowling Green on Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/306324126904994/

A car show will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m., in Glasgow \https://www.facebook.com/events/306324126904994/

Brunch with the Bunny will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/364048864200607/

An egg hunt will be held in Lafayette, Tenn., on Saturday at 1 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/443687856172361/

A Murder Mystery will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/845742035767840/

An egg hunt will be held in red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Sunday at 2 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/355450955057037/

An egg hunt for dogs will be held in Glasgow on Sunday at 2 p.m. This was rescheduled from last week.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2311833972384655/

